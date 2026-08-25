Think cucumber is just for salads? Try these recipes
What's the story
Cucumbers are one of the most versatile vegetables to work with, and they can be used in a number of dishes to add a refreshing crunch. From salads to smoothies, cucumbers can be used in several ways to make your meals more interesting. Here are five creative cucumber recipes that can brighten up your culinary repertoire and give you a taste of something new.
Refreshing drink
Cucumber and mint smoothie
A cucumber and mint smoothie is an ideal drink for hot days.
Blend one peeled cucumber with a handful of fresh mint leaves, juice of half a lime, and a cup of water until smooth.
This drink is not just refreshing, but also hydrating, making it perfect for breakfast or as an afternoon pick-me-up.
The mint adds an extra layer of freshness that complements the coolness of the cucumber.
Zesty side dish
Spicy cucumber salad
For those who like their salads with a kick, try making a spicy cucumber salad.
Slice cucumbers thinly, and toss them with red chili flakes, lime juice, and chopped cilantro.
Let the mixture marinate for about 30 minutes before serving.
This salad goes well with grilled dishes or can be enjoyed on its own as a light snack.
Unique appetizer
Cucumber sushi rolls
Cucumber sushi rolls are an interesting twist on traditional sushi.
Thinly slice cucumbers lengthwise using a mandoline slicer to create long strips.
Spread cream cheese on each strip, and add shredded carrots and avocado slices in the center before rolling them tightly.
Secure with toothpicks if necessary before serving these delightful bites at your next gathering.
Tangy treat
Pickled cucumbers with dill
Pickling cucumbers with dill gives you tangy treats that you can enjoy for weeks.
Slice cucumbers into rounds, and place them in jars with vinegar, water, sugar, salt, and dill sprigs.
Seal tightly, and refrigerate for at least two days before enjoying these crunchy delights as snacks or sandwich toppings.
Cooling condiment
Cucumber raita
Cucumber raita is an excellent cooling condiment to have with spicy Indian curries.
Grate cucumbers, and mix them with plain yogurt, roasted cumin powder, salt, and chopped mint leaves.
Serve chilled as a side dish, balancing the heat of the main course while adding a creamy texture to the meal.