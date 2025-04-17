Beat the heat with these cucumber sorbet recipes
What's the story
Cucumber sorbet is a delicious way to beat the sweltering summer heat.
Its refreshing flavor and airy texture make it perfect for those who want to savor something sweet without the heaviness.
Using just a handful of ingredients, you can whip up a range of cucumber sorbets that are equally delectable and simple to make.
Here are five easy recipes that'll help you beat the heat in style.
Basic recipe
Classic cucumber sorbet recipe
The classic cucumber sorbet is simple and needs few ingredients.
Peel and seed two cucumbers and blend them until smooth.
Mix in 100 grams of sugar, the juice of one lime, and a pinch of salt to amp up the flavor.
Freeze the mixture in an ice cream maker, or pour it into a shallow dish, and stir every half hour until set.
Mint twist
Mint-infused cucumber sorbet
For a refreshing twist, add some fresh mint leaves to your cucumber sorbet.
Blend two cucumbers with 50 grams of sugar, one lime's juice, and a handful of mint leaves until smooth.
Strain the mixture to remove any solids before freezing it in an ice cream maker or stirring periodically in the freezer.
Zesty flavor
Ginger-lime cucumber sorbet
Ginger gives this cucumber sorbet a zesty kick, just what you need on hot summer days.
Blend two cucumbers with 75 grams of sugar, one tablespoon grated ginger, and juice from two limes until everything is perfectly smooth.
Strain it to remove solids if you want finer texture.
Freeze it by your preferred method. Whether you use ice cream maker or stir in freezer, this recipe promises an invigorating treat that's hard to resist.
Sweet & tangy
Honey-lemon cucumber sorbet
For a sweet yet tangy dessert option, try this recipe.
Peel two cucumbers, then blend them with 100 milliliters of honey and juice of one lemon until smooth.
To get the perfect consistency, freeze the blend using your preferred method.
This unique flavor profile marries honey's natural sweetness with the tangy zest of lemon, making for a refreshing treat.
Herbal infusion
Basil-cucumber sorbet delight
Basil adds an herbal note that complements cucumber's freshness beautifully in this recipe variation.
Puree two cucumbers with 50 grams of sugar, juice of one lime, and a few basil leaves till smooth.
Strain if needed before freezing into creamy perfection using either of the two methods mentioned above.