5 culinary uses of Ethiopian pepper
What's the story
Grains of selim, also known as Ethiopian pepper or black caraway, are a versatile spice with a unique flavor profile. Often used in African and Middle Eastern cuisines, these seeds can enhance various dishes with their distinct taste. Here are five culinary applications of grains of selim that showcase their adaptability and potential to elevate everyday meals.
Spice mix
Flavorful spice blend
Grains of selim can be ground into a fine powder and used as part of a spice blend for seasoning vegetables, legumes, and grains.
The slightly bitter and smoky flavor adds depth to dishes like stews and soups.
Mixing them with other spices, such as cumin, coriander, and turmeric, creates a robust seasoning that enhances the overall taste without overpowering it.
Tea infusion
Aromatic tea infusion
The seeds can also be steeped in hot water to make an aromatic tea.
This infusion is not only refreshing, but also offers potential health benefits, including aiding digestion.
Adding honey or lemon can further enhance the flavor profile, making it a soothing beverage option for any time of the day.
Pickling agent
Unique pickling agent
Due to their strong aroma and taste, grains of selim make an excellent pickling agent.
When added to pickling brine with vinegar, salt, and sugar, they give a unique twist to traditional pickles.
This method works well with cucumbers, carrots, or even onions, giving them an unexpected, yet delightful flavor.
Bread enhancement
Savory bread enhancement
Incorporating grains of selim into bread dough or sprinkling them on top before baking adds an interesting twist to traditional bread recipes.
The seeds' nutty flavor complements whole grain breads or flatbreads beautifully.
They provide both visual appeal and taste, without altering the bread's texture significantly.
Oil infusion
Infused oil creation
Creating an infused oil by simmering grains of selim in olive oil is another creative use for this spice.
The resulting oil can be drizzled over salads, or used as a finishing touch on roasted vegetables for added complexity in flavor.
It's an easy way to incorporate this unique spice into everyday cooking routines without much effort.