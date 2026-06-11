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5 cultural uses of cowpea

By Simran Jeet 01:19 pm Jun 11, 202601:19 pm

What's the story

African cowpea, a versatile legume, is an integral part of many African cultures. It is not just a staple food but also a part of several traditions and practices across the continent. From ceremonies to daily meals, cowpea has found its way into the lives of many communities. Here are five cultural traditions that highlight the significance of cowpea in Africa.