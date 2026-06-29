Start your journey in Jaipur with a visit to the Amber Palace

Take a 5-day trip through Rajasthan's royal havelis

By Vinita Jain 11:17 pm Jun 29, 202611:17 pm

What's the story

Rajasthan, the colorful state in India, is famous for its exquisite havelis. These traditional mansions are a blend of architectural brilliance and historical importance. A five-day journey through these havelis gives you a peek into the royal past and cultural richness of the region. From Jaipur to Jaisalmer, every city has its own unique style and story to tell through its ornate carvings and majestic facades.