Take a 5-day trip through Rajasthan's royal havelis
What's the story
Rajasthan, the colorful state in India, is famous for its exquisite havelis. These traditional mansions are a blend of architectural brilliance and historical importance. A five-day journey through these havelis gives you a peek into the royal past and cultural richness of the region. From Jaipur to Jaisalmer, every city has its own unique style and story to tell through its ornate carvings and majestic facades.
Day 1
Discovering Jaipur's Amber Palace
Start your journey in Jaipur with a visit to the Amber Palace. This palace is famous for its beautiful blend of Hindu and Mughal architecture. The palace features intricate mirror work and delicate carvings that speak of the craftsmanship of the artisans of the time. Explore the Sheesh Mahal (Mirror Palace) and take in the stunning views of Maota Lake from this majestic structure.
Day 2
Exploring Jaisalmer's Patwon Ki Haveli
Next, head to Jaisalmer to visit Patwon Ki Haveli. This complex of five havelis is famous for its stunning sandstone carvings. Built by a wealthy trader in the 19th century, each haveli has its own unique design elements. You can explore the narrow corridors and admire the detailed facades that tell stories from Rajasthan's history.
Day 3
Unveiling Udaipur's city palace complex
On day three, head to Udaipur to explore the City Palace complex. This sprawling complex has several palaces built over centuries by different rulers of the Mewar dynasty. The blend of Rajasthani and Mughal styles is evident in its peacock mosaics and colorful stained glass windows. Don't forget to visit Jagdish Temple within this complex for its exquisite sculptures.
Day 4
Visiting Bikaner's Junagarh Fort
Day four takes you to Bikaner, where you can explore Junagarh Fort, a stunning example of Rajputana architecture. Unlike other forts in Rajasthan, Junagarh Fort was never built on a hilltop but stands majestically on flat ground. Its courtyards, palaces, and temples are adorned with beautiful frescoes depicting royal life.
Day 5
Experiencing Mandawa's Shekhawati region
Conclude your journey by exploring Mandawa in the Shekhawati region. Famous for its painted havelis, this town is often called an open-air art gallery. The frescoes depict mythological scenes and daily life in vibrant colors. This gives you a glimpse of the artistic heritage of the Marwar region.