Exploring Rajasthan? Don't miss these wildlife reserves
What's the story
Rajasthan, famous for its deserts and palaces, also hides some amazing wildlife. The state is home to several wildlife reserves that give you a chance to see India's rich biodiversity. From the majestic Bengal tiger to the elusive Indian leopard, these reserves are a nature lover's paradise. Here are some of the best wildlife reserves you must visit. They will give you a glimpse of its natural beauty and conservation efforts.
Day 1
Discovering Ranthambore National Park
Ranthambore National Park is one of India's most famous tiger reserves. Start your journey with an early morning safari to catch a glimpse of the park's residents.
The reserve is home to tigers, leopards, and various deer species.
In the afternoon, visit the historic Ranthambore Fort for panoramic views of the park.
Stay overnight in nearby accommodations that offer comfortable lodging options for visitors.
Day 2
Exploring Sariska Tiger Reserve
Travel to Sariska Tiger Reserve, which is famous for its diverse wildlife and scenic landscapes.
Take an afternoon safari to spot tigers, langurs, and other animals in their natural habitat.
The reserve also has ancient ruins that add to its charm.
Spend your evening relaxing at one of the local hotels or lodges that provide a cozy stay.
Day 3
Experiencing Keoladeo Ghana National Park
Keoladeo Ghana National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a birdwatcher's paradise.
Visit during the early hours to see migratory birds like Siberian cranes and pelicans.
The park also has a variety of other species, including jackals and snakes.
Enjoy a guided tour of the park's wetlands before heading to Bharatpur for an overnight stay.
Day 4
Visiting Jaisamand Wildlife Sanctuary
Jaisamand Wildlife Sanctuary is famous for its serene lake and rich flora and fauna.
Take a boat ride on Jaisamand Lake to see crocodiles sunbathing on the shores or swimming in the water.
The sanctuary also has deer, antelopes, and birds like peacocks and parrots.
Spend your night at a nearby resort that offers stunning views of the lake.
Tips
Tips for wildlife enthusiasts
When visiting Rajasthan's wildlife reserves, always respect local guidelines to ensure the safety of both animals and visitors.
Carry binoculars for better viewing opportunities, especially during safaris.
Dress appropriately in neutral colors to blend into the surroundings, minimizing disturbance to wildlife.
Stay hydrated by carrying water bottles, but ensure you dispose of them responsibly within designated areas to maintain the environment's natural beauty.