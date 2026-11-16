Explore Rajasthan's iconic Jain temples in 5 days

Begin your journey at Mount Abu with the Dilwara Temples, known for their intricate marble carvings.

Constructed between the 11th and 13th centuries, these temples are dedicated to different Tirthankaras.

The craftsmanship on display is nothing short of mind-blowing, with detailed floral patterns and sculptures.

Spend your day exploring the five main temples here: Vimal Vasahi Temple, Luna Vasahi Temple, and others.