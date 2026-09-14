What are lupin beans?
What's the story
Lupin beans, a versatile and nutritious legume, can be used to whip up some amazing appetizers. High in protein and fiber, these beans are a healthy option for anyone looking to add some variety to their diet. Here, we take a look at five delectable appetizers that use lupin beans, each offering a unique taste and texture. From savory dips to crunchy snacks, these recipes are sure to impress your taste buds.
Dish 1
Lupin bean hummus delight
Lupin bean hummus is a twist on the classic chickpea version.
Blend cooked lupin beans with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil for a creamy dip.
The natural nuttiness of the lupins goes beautifully with the tangy flavors of lemon and garlic.
Serve this hummus with fresh vegetable sticks or whole-grain crackers for a healthy snack option.
Dish 2
Crispy lupin bean fritters
Crispy lupin bean fritters make for an amazing appetizer that is both crunchy and filling.
Mash cooked lupins with grated vegetables like zucchini or carrots, and mix with flour, spices, and seasonings to form patties.
Shallow fry until golden brown on both sides.
These fritters can be served hot with a tangy yogurt dip or chutney.
Dish 3
Savory lupin bean spread
A savory spread made from blended lupin beans is ideal for spreading on bread or toast.
Simply blend cooked lupins with herbs, such as parsley or dill, along with olive oil and lemon zest, until smooth.
This spread gives a burst of flavor without overpowering other ingredients in sandwiches or on toast points at any gathering.
Dish 4
Spicy lupin bean bites
For those who love spicy food, spicy lupin bean bites are the perfect appetizer.
Mix mashed cooked lupins with chili flakes, cumin powder, and coriander powder. Shape small balls and bake until firm.
These bites give a kick and are perfect for those who love spicy food. Serve them with a cooling dip to balance the heat.
Dish 5
Sweet potato-lupin bean patties
Sweet potato-lupin bean patties are a hit among those who love sweet and savory. The natural sweetness of sweet potatoes meets the earthy flavor of lupins.
The mixture is seasoned with spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or both before baking. The result is a deliciously balanced patty.
It pairs well with salads or as part of a larger appetizer spread at any event.