5 delicious banana dishes from Africa

Dish 4

Fufu: West African staple

Fufu is a staple across West Africa, including Nigeria and Ghana. It is made by boiling starchy foods such as cassava or yams with ripe plantains (similar to bananas) until soft enough to be pounded into a smooth, paste-like consistency. Fufu can be eaten alone, but is mostly served with soups and stews, making it a versatile accompaniment to many meals.