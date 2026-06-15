5 delicious banana dishes from Africa
What's the story
Bananas are a staple in many African countries, providing versatility in cooking and nutrition. Across the continent, bananas are used in various traditional dishes that highlight their unique flavors and textures. From savory stews to sweet desserts, these dishes showcase the creativity and resourcefulness of African cuisines. Here are five traditional banana dishes from different African regions, each offering a distinct taste experience.
Dish 1
Matoke: A Ugandan delight
Matoke is a popular Ugandan dish made with green bananas. The bananas are peeled, steamed, and mashed, and often served as a side dish with vegetables or sauces. This dish is usually prepared for special occasions and family gatherings, highlighting its importance in Ugandan culture. Matoke can be flavored with spices like garlic and ginger to enhance its taste.
Dish 2
Kelewele: Spicy Ghanaian snack
Kelewele is a beloved Ghanaian snack made from ripe plantains, similar to bananas, that are cut into cubes and marinated with spices such as ginger, cayenne pepper, and cinnamon. The marinated plantains are then fried until golden brown. This spicy-sweet treat is usually enjoyed as street food or served at home as an appetizer or side dish.
Dish 3
Bananan: Sweet Rwandan treat
In Rwanda, bananan refers to sweet banana fritters prepared by mashing ripe bananas with flour, sugar, and sometimes coconut milk, before frying them into small cakes or fritters. These treats are crispy on the outside, but soft inside, making them perfect for breakfast or dessert options across households in Rwanda.
Dish 4
Fufu: West African staple
Fufu is a staple across West Africa, including Nigeria and Ghana. It is made by boiling starchy foods such as cassava or yams with ripe plantains (similar to bananas) until soft enough to be pounded into a smooth, paste-like consistency. Fufu can be eaten alone, but is mostly served with soups and stews, making it a versatile accompaniment to many meals.
Dish 5
Pisang goreng: Indonesian influence in Tanzania
Pisang goreng, which means fried banana in Indonesian, has made its way to Tanzania, where it is a favorite street food. Vendors serve it hot, crispy on the outside, and soft on the inside. This dish is a testament to the culinary exchange between Indonesia and Tanzania, showcasing the adaptability of bananas in different cultures.