5 bell pepper recipes to try today
What's the story
Bell peppers are a versatile colorful ingredient that can amp up the flavor of several dishes.
Available in a variety of colors (red, yellow, and green), each one has a distinct flavor of its own.
Whether you like them raw or cooked, bell peppers can be added to countless recipes to whip up delicious meals.
Here are five delicious bell pepper recipes that you can try today.
Recipe 1
Stuffed bell peppers delight
Stuffed bell peppers are another classic dish that marries the sweetness of bell peppers with some savory fillings.
Hollow them out and fill them with cooked rice, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, and spices.
Bake until the peppers are tender, and filling is heated through.
Not only is this recipe flavorful, but it also ensures a balanced meal with protein and vegetables.
Recipe 2
Bell pepper stir-fry sensation
A quick stir-fry with bell peppers is the best way to relish their crisp texture.
Slice red and green bell peppers along with onions for flavor.
Saute them in olive oil on medium heat until slightly softened but still crunchy.
Add soy sauce or your favorite stir-fry sauce for seasoning.
This simple yet tasty dish goes perfectly with steamed rice or noodles.
Recipe 3
Roasted bell pepper soup bliss
Another comforting option for cooler days is roasted bell pepper soup.
Roast red bell peppers until their skins blister. Peel off the skins (once cooled down a bit) and blend them into a smooth puree.
Simmer everything (along with vegetable broth, garlic, onion, salt, pepper, cream if you like) on low heat until flavors meld perfectly.
You get a rich, creamy soup experience minus the dairy, making it ideal for lactose intolerant folks alike.
Recipe 4
Grilled bell peppers medley
Grilling brings out the natural sweetness in veggies, including some vibrant ones (yellow/orange varieties) that make for a perfect summer barbecue addition.
Just slice them length-wise, remove seeds, brush lightly with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and place on the grill.
Turn occasionally until char marks appear. Serve alongside grilled zucchini, mushrooms, and asparagus, and other seasonal produce. They complement the smoky flavors beautifully.
Recipe 5
Bell pepper pasta perfection
For all those pasta lovers out there, adding roasted diced pieces into your favorite pasta dishes will add some burst color and flavor without overpowering delicate sauces.
Just try tossing cooked penne, fettuccine, or spaghetti with freshly roasted cherry tomatoes, basils leaves, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Top with some grated Parmesan cheese.
Optional garnish: fresh parsley to elevate your presentation and taste buds. Delightfully satisfying meal everyone can enjoy.