5 delicious ways to enjoy rice cakes
Quick and easy, rice cakes make for versatile snack options.
They are a blank canvas for a range of toppings, making them perfect for sweet and savory lovers alike.
In just five minutes, you can turn bland rice cakes into delectable snacks with the right spreads.
Here are some spread options you can try for a fun rice cake experience.
Sweet spread
Sweet delight: Honey and banana
For the sweet tooth in you, honey and banana make for an excellent combination on rice cakes.
Simply slice a banana and place it on the rice cake, and drizzle honey over it.
The pairing offers natural sweetness along with potassium from bananas, making it delicious and healthy too.
Nutty spread
Nut butter bliss: Almond or peanut butter
Nut butters (almond or peanut butter) give protein and healthy fats when slathered on rice cakes.
These spreads are not just filling but also lend a rich flavor profile to your munchies.
You can take this option a notch higher by adding sliced fruits (apples or strawberries) for an added texture.
Savory spread
Savory sensation: Avocado smash
For people who love savory food, avocado is a great option.
Mash half an avocado on your rice cake, add a sprinkle of some salt, pepper, and maybe a dash of lemon juice for zing.
This spread is creamy, filling, and full of healthy fats that keep you satiated for longer.
Cheesy spread
Cheese lover's choice: Cream cheese topping
Cream cheese makes for a delicious savory base for several toppings, be it cucumber slices or cherry tomatoes.
Simply spread cream cheese smoothly on a rice cake to enjoy. And then, top it with your choice of vegetables.
The combination would not just add the creaminess layer but also a crisp texture and a burst of freshness with every bite.
It makes it ideal for those craving a savory snack option.
Final tip
Quick tip: Mix it up!
Once you dive into the world of rice cake toppings, you can open a whole new world of flavor combinations.
For the adventurous, mixing sweet elements such as honey with rich nut butters makes for a delightful contrast.
Or, combine the creaminess of an avocado with the smooth texture of cream cheese to get a unique flavor profile.
These combinations are for diverse palate preferences, encouraging you to get creative with your snack time.