5 breakfast dishes every foodie should try in Delhi

Delhi's bustling streets are home to plenty of delicious breakfast options that often go unnoticed. These hidden gems serve tasty and filling meals, making them perfect for starting the day on a flavorful note. From traditional dishes to modern twists, these spots offer a diverse range of flavors and textures. Exploring these lesser-known places can be an exciting culinary adventure for enthusiasts and curious foodies alike.

Dish 1 Chole bhature delight Chole bhature is a popular North Indian dish that consists of spicy chickpeas and deep-fried bread. Even if you're vegan, you will find many local eateries prepare it without dairy products. The chickpeas are cooked with a blend of spices, giving them a rich flavor. Paired with fluffy bhature, this hearty breakfast can keep you full for hours.

Dish 2 Aloo paratha paradise Aloo paratha is another favorite breakfast option in Delhi. These stuffed flatbreads made from whole wheat flour and filled with spiced potatoes are usually served with pickles and curd. However, you can easily find places that serve them without curd or use plant-based alternatives instead. The crispy exterior and soft interior make it an irresistible choice for anyone craving comfort food.

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Dish 3 Poha: A light start Poha is a light yet filling breakfast made from flattened rice cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, peanuts, and green chilies. It is often garnished with fresh coriander leaves and lemon juice for added zest. This dish is ideal for those who prefer lighter meals in the morning but still want something flavorful.

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Dish 4 Idli sambar combo Idli sambar is a South Indian classic that has made its way to Delhi's breakfast scene. The steamed rice cakes (idlis) are served with a tangy lentil soup (sambar). Most places also serve it without coconut chutney or other non-vegan accompaniments, making it suitable for plant-based diets. The combination of soft idlis and spicy sambar provides a balanced meal to kickstart your day.