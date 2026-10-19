5 irresistible cardamom treats you need to make
What's the story
Cardamom is one of the most versatile spices, adding an aromatic touch to both sweet and savory dishes. Its unique flavor can transform the simplest of recipes into something special. Here are five delightful cardamom-based recipes that showcase the spice's ability to enhance taste and aroma. From desserts to beverages, these recipes highlight cardamom's charm in everyday cooking.
Dish 1
Cardamom-infused rice pudding
Rice pudding gets an aromatic twist with cardamom.
To make this dish, cook rice in milk until creamy. Add sugar and crushed cardamom pods for flavor. Stir continuously to avoid sticking.
Once thickened, garnish with nuts, like almonds or pistachios, for added texture and flavor.
This dessert is perfect for those who love a sweet treat with a hint of spice.
Dish 2
Spiced cardamom tea
Cardamom tea is a refreshing beverage that can be enjoyed any time of the day.
Start by boiling water with black tea leaves and crushed cardamom pods.
Let it steep for a few minutes before straining into cups.
Add milk and sugar to taste to create a comforting drink that warms you up from the inside out.
Dish 3
Cardamom-flavored cookies
For cookie lovers, adding ground cardamom to your cookie dough can take your regular cookies to the next level.
Mix flour, butter, sugar, and vanilla extract to make your dough base. Add ground cardamom to the mix before shaping into small balls and baking until golden brown.
These cookies are perfect for afternoon tea or as an after-meal snack.
Dish 4
Aromatic cardamom rice pilaf
Cardamom rice pilaf is an easy, yet flavorful side dish that goes well with any main course.
Sauté onions in oil until translucent, then add basmati rice along with whole spices like cinnamon sticks and green cardamom pods.
Cook with vegetable broth until fluffy, letting each grain absorb the rich flavors of the spices used during cooking.
Dish 5
Creamy cardamom milkshake
A creamy milkshake infused with ground cardamom makes for an indulgent treat on warm days or whenever you are craving something sweet yet satisfying.
Blend milk, ice cream, vanilla extract, and ground cardamom until smooth.
Serve chilled, topped off, if desired, with whipped cream or additional sprinkles of ground spice on top for extra flair.