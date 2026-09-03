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Try these chickpea-based recipes today
Falafel is a popular street food made from ground chickpeas mixed with herbs and spices

Try these chickpea-based recipes today

By Vinita Jain
Sep 03, 2026
01:43 pm
What's the story

Chickpeas, or garbanzo beans, are a staple in many cuisines around the world. They are not just nutritious but also extremely versatile, making them the perfect ingredient for several dishes. From savory to sweet, chickpeas can be used in several ways to whip up delicious meals. Here are five global dishes that use chickpeas in unique and tasty ways.

Dish 1

Hummus: A Middle Eastern classic

Hummus is a popular Middle Eastern dip prepared with mashed chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic.

This creamy spread is usually served with pita bread or fresh vegetables.

Hummus is famous for its smooth texture and tangy flavor. It can be customized with different ingredients, such as roasted red peppers or herbs, to give it a unique twist.

Dish 2

Chana masala: A spicy Indian delight

Chana masala is an Indian curry prepared with chickpeas simmered in a spicy tomato-based sauce.

The dish is flavored with spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric, giving it a rich aroma and depth of flavor.

Chana masala is usually served with rice or flatbreads like naan or roti, making it a hearty meal option.

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Dish 3

Falafel: A popular street food

Falafel is a popular street food made from ground chickpeas mixed with herbs and spices, shaped into balls or patties, and deep-fried until crispy.

This Middle Eastern delicacy is usually served in pita bread with salads and sauces such as tahini or yogurt sauce.

Falafel offers a crunchy texture with flavorful fillings.

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Dish 4

Socca: A French chickpea pancake

Socca is a thin pancake made from chickpea flour, originating from France's Nice region.

It has a slightly nutty flavor owing to the chickpeas and is cooked in an oven until crispy on the edges, but soft inside.

Socca is usually eaten as an appetizer or snack, topped with olive oil and herbs for added flavor.

Dish 5

Chaat: An Indian street food favorite

Chaat is an Indian street food that combines boiled chickpeas with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and spices like cumin powder and chaat masala.

It gives a tangy taste with tamarind chutney, yogurt, and sev (crispy noodles).

This dish is a favorite among locals and tourists alike, thanks to its unique flavors and textures.

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