From hummus to fritters: 5 chickpea snacks to try
What's the story
Chickpeas are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be transformed into a variety of delicious snacks. Rich in protein and fiber, they make an excellent choice for anyone looking to add more plant-based foods to their diet. From savory to sweet, chickpeas can be prepared in numerous ways to satisfy different taste preferences. Here are five delightful chickpea snacks that are sure to please your palate.
Crunchy delight
Spicy roasted chickpeas
Spicy roasted chickpeas make for a crunchy snack that is hard to resist.
Tossing them with spices like paprika, cumin, and chili powder before roasting enhances their flavor.
The result is a crispy texture with a spicy kick, making them an ideal snack for those who love bold flavors.
They can be enjoyed on their own or as a topping for salads and soups.
Creamy dip
Chickpea hummus
Chickpea hummus is a classic dip loved by many. Blended with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic, it gives a creamy texture that goes well with fresh vegetables or pita bread.
This snack is not just tasty but also packed with nutrients like iron and magnesium.
You can customize hummus by adding different ingredients like roasted red peppers or herbs for added flavor.
Nutritious sweet treat
Sweet chickpea energy bites
Sweet chickpea energy bites are an easy-to-make snack that satisfies your sweet tooth while giving you nutrition.
Made by mixing mashed chickpeas with oats, honey (or maple syrup), nut butter, and chocolate chips or dried fruit, these bites are packed with protein and fiber.
They make for an ideal on-the-go snack or post-workout treat.
Fresh flavors
Chickpea salad bites
Chickpea salad bites offer fresh flavors in every bite-sized portion.
Mixing mashed chickpeas with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and herbs like parsley or cilantro creates a refreshing salad mixture.
This can be served on lettuce leaves or cucumber slices as an appetizer or light lunch option.
Savory patties
Baked chickpea fritters
Baked chickpea fritters are savory patties that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
They are made by mixing mashed chickpeas with breadcrumbs and spices like coriander and turmeric.
These fritters can be served with yogurt sauce or chutney, making them an ideal snack for gatherings or family meals.