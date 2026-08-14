From creamy stews to sweet porridge: 5 peanut dishes

Groundnut stew is a popular West African dish, prepared with peanuts as the main ingredient.

The stew is usually made by blending ground peanuts with vegetables, such as tomatoes, onions, and okra.

It is often served with rice or fufu and is known for its creamy texture and rich flavor.

The dish highlights the importance of peanuts in West African cuisine, where they are used both for their taste and nutritional value.