From creamy stews to sweet porridge: 5 peanut dishes
What's the story
Peanuts are a staple in most African cuisines, adding rich flavors and textures to the dishes. From savory stews to sweet treats, peanuts are versatile enough to be used in a number of ways. Here are five African dishes that highlight the unique use of peanuts in traditional cooking. Each dish offers a glimpse into the diverse culinary practices across the continent.
Dish 1
Groundnut stew from West Africa
Groundnut stew is a popular West African dish, prepared with peanuts as the main ingredient.
The stew is usually made by blending ground peanuts with vegetables, such as tomatoes, onions, and okra.
It is often served with rice or fufu and is known for its creamy texture and rich flavor.
The dish highlights the importance of peanuts in West African cuisine, where they are used both for their taste and nutritional value.
Dish 2
Maafe from Senegal
Maafe is a traditional Senegalese dish that consists of a peanut-based sauce served over vegetables.
The sauce is prepared by simmering ground peanuts with spices like ginger, garlic, and chili peppers.
Maafe can be served with rice or millet and is loved for its hearty nature and depth of flavor.
This dish shows how peanuts can be transformed into a flavorful sauce that complements a range of ingredients.
Dish 3
Kelewele with peanut sauce from Ghana
Kelewele is a popular Ghanaian street food made from spicy fried plantains. It is often paired with a peanut sauce for an added layer of flavor.
The sauce is prepared by blending roasted peanuts with spices like cayenne pepper, ginger, and lime juice.
The combination of sweet plantains and spicy peanut sauce makes for an irresistible snack or side dish that highlights the versatility of peanuts in Ghanaian cuisine.
Dish 4
Peanut soup from Cameroon
Peanut soup is a comforting Cameroonian dish that combines ground peanuts with vegetables like spinach or kale.
The soup is flavored with herbs like basil or mint for an aromatic touch.
It can be enjoyed on its own, or as part of a larger meal spread.
This simple yet satisfying soup showcases how peanuts can be turned into hearty meals across different regions in Africa.
Dish 5
Tigernut porridge with groundnuts from Nigeria
Tigernut porridge is a nutritious breakfast option popular among Nigerians. It combines tigernuts (chufa) and groundnuts (peanuts) blended into a smooth consistency.
The mixture is then cooked with water until thickened. It resembles oatmeal but has distinct flavors from the two ingredients.
They are both rich sources of fiber and protein, making them ideal for starting the day right.