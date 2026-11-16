5 delicious ways to enjoy the fresh flavor of lemongrass
What's the story
Lemongrass is a versatile herb that adds a refreshing citrusy flavor to a number of dishes. Famous for its aromatic properties, lemongrass is a staple in many cuisines. From soups to salads, this herb can elevate the taste of your meal. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the unique taste of lemongrass, giving you a taste of its culinary magic.
Dish 1
Lemongrass-infused vegetable stir-fry
A lemongrass-infused vegetable stir-fry is an amazing way to relish fresh veggies with a citrusy twist.
The dish usually has bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots tossed in a hot pan with minced lemongrass.
The quick cooking process keeps the crunch of the veggies intact while letting the flavors marry beautifully.
Serve it over steamed rice for a wholesome meal that is both nutritious and delicious.
Dish 2
Thai lemongrass soup
Thai lemongrass soup is famous for its fragrant broth and light taste.
Prepared with lemongrass stalks, galangal, and kaffir lime leaves, this soup has a complex flavor profile that is hard to resist.
Tofu or mushrooms can be added to make it heartier, while lime juice adds an extra zing.
This soup is perfect for those who love subtle, yet flavorful dishes.
Dish 3
Lemongrass grilled tofu skewers
Lemongrass grilled tofu skewers make for a fantastic appetizer or main course option for vegetarians and vegans.
The tofu cubes are marinated in a mixture of minced lemongrass, soy sauce, ginger, and garlic before being grilled to perfection.
The result is a smoky yet refreshing skewer that goes well with dipping sauces like peanut or chili sauce.
Dish 4
Lemongrass coconut rice
Lemongrass coconut rice makes for an aromatic side dish that goes well with curries or stir-fries.
Cooked with coconut milk and infused with fresh lemongrass stalks during cooking, this rice has a creamy texture and subtle citrus notes.
Garnish it with chopped cilantro or green onions for an added burst of flavor.
Dish 5
Spicy lemongrass noodle salad
Spicy lemongrass noodle salad is perfect for those who love bold flavors in their meals.
Rice noodles are tossed with shredded cabbage, carrots, and cucumbers, then dressed in a spicy vinaigrette made with lime juice, chili flakes, and minced lemongrass.
This salad is refreshing and satisfying, making it an ideal choice for lunch or dinner.