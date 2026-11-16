5 delicious ways to enjoy the fresh flavor of lemongrass

A lemongrass-infused vegetable stir-fry is an amazing way to relish fresh veggies with a citrusy twist.

The dish usually has bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots tossed in a hot pan with minced lemongrass.

The quick cooking process keeps the crunch of the veggies intact while letting the flavors marry beautifully.

Serve it over steamed rice for a wholesome meal that is both nutritious and delicious.