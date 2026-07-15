What is palm cabbage?
What's the story
African palm cabbage, commonly known as palm heart, is a versatile ingredient that can be used to prepare a variety of delicious dishes. Extracted from the inner core of certain palm trees, this vegetable is prized for its tender texture and mild flavor. It can be used in salads, stews, and even as a pizza topping. Here are five creative ways to use African palm cabbage in your cooking.
Fresh salad
Palm cabbage salad delight
African palm cabbage makes for an excellent addition to fresh salads.
Its crunchy texture complements other vegetables, like tomatoes and cucumbers.
Toss it with some lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper for a simple yet refreshing dish.
You can also add avocado or nuts for extra flavor and nutrition.
Comforting stew
Hearty palm cabbage stew
For those who enjoy hearty meals, palm cabbage can be added to stews for added depth of flavor.
Cook it with beans or lentils, along with spices like cumin and coriander, for a comforting dish that is both filling and nutritious.
This stew goes well with rice or bread.
Quick stir-fry
Savory palm cabbage stir-fry
A quick stir-fry with African palm cabbage is an ideal option for busy weeknights.
Slice the cabbage thinly, and saute it with garlic, onions, bell peppers, and soy sauce.
This dish is not just quick to prepare but also packed with flavors that go well together.
Grilled skewers
Grilled palm cabbage skewers
Grilling brings out the natural sweetness of African palm cabbage while adding a smoky flavor.
Cut the cabbage into chunks, and thread them onto skewers with other vegetables like zucchini or mushrooms.
Brush them lightly with olive oil before grilling until tender.
Soup creation
Creamy palm cabbage soup
A creamy soup made from African palm cabbage is perfect for chilly days.
Blend cooked cabbage with potatoes or carrots until smooth, then add vegetable broth for consistency.
Season with herbs like thyme or parsley for added aroma before serving hot.