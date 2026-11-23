Fenugreek leaves curry is a delicious vegetarian dish that combines fresh fenugreek leaves with spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric.

The dish is usually paired with rice or flatbread, making for a wholesome meal.

The bitterness of fenugreek leaves is balanced with the sweetness of onions and tomatoes, making for a rich flavor profile.

This curry is not just tasty but also packed with iron and vitamins.