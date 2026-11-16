Chikoo lovers, these 5 delicious dishes are worth trying
What's the story
Sapodilla, or chikoo, is a sweet tropical fruit that can be used in a variety of dishes. Its unique flavor and texture make it an excellent ingredient for both sweet and savory recipes. Here are five exciting dishes that highlight the versatility of sapodilla, giving you a new perspective on this delightful fruit.
Smoothie
Sapodilla smoothie delight
A sapodilla smoothie is a creamy, nutritious drink that mixes ripe sapodillas with milk or plant-based alternatives.
Blend peeled sapodillas with ice cubes and a dash of honey for sweetness.
This refreshing smoothie is perfect for breakfast or as an afternoon pick-me-up.
The natural sugars in sapodilla give you energy without the crash of processed sugars.
Ice cream
Chikoo ice cream treat
Transform ripe sapodillas into a delicious ice cream treat.
Puree the fruit with sugar and cream, and freeze it in an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer's instructions.
The result is a rich, creamy dessert that highlights the natural sweetness of the fruit.
Chikoo ice cream is a delightful way to enjoy this tropical fruit during warm weather.
Salad
Savory sapodilla salad
Incorporate sapodilla into your salads for an unexpected twist.
Dice ripe sapodillas and toss them with mixed greens, avocado slices, and nuts, like almonds or walnuts.
Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice for added flavor.
The sweetness of the sapodilla balances well with the savory elements in the salad, creating a harmonious blend of flavors.
Compote
Spiced sapodilla compote
Make a spiced compote by cooking peeled and diced sapodillas with cinnamon sticks and cloves until soft.
Add sugar if required to enhance the flavor profile further.
This compote can be served warm over pancakes or waffles, or chilled as a topping on yogurt or oatmeal bowls.
Jam spread
Chikoo jam spread
Make homemade chikoo jam by cooking down mashed ripe sapodillas with sugar until thickened into a spreadable consistency without any pectin needed.
Simply simmer gently over low heat while stirring frequently until the desired thickness is achieved.
Once cooled completely, jar up your delicious creation, ready to enjoy anytime you want.
Spread it generously across toast, bagels, muffins, and scones.