Baklava is a popular dessert in North African countries

You must try these desserts from Africa

By Simran Jeet 12:49 pm Jul 03, 202612:49 pm

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African desserts are a treasure trove of flavors, and honey is a common ingredient in many of them. Not only does honey add natural sweetness, but it also lends a unique depth to the dishes. From rich cakes to delightful pastries, African desserts with honey are an experience of culinary traditions and innovations. Here are five such desserts that highlight the magic of honey in African cuisine.