You must try these desserts from Africa
What's the story
African desserts are a treasure trove of flavors, and honey is a common ingredient in many of them. Not only does honey add natural sweetness, but it also lends a unique depth to the dishes. From rich cakes to delightful pastries, African desserts with honey are an experience of culinary traditions and innovations. Here are five such desserts that highlight the magic of honey in African cuisine.
Baklava
Honey-soaked baklava delight
Baklava is a popular dessert in many North African countries. It is made with layers of filo pastry, filled with nuts, and sweetened with honey syrup. The dessert is usually flavored with cinnamon, and sometimes rose water or orange blossom water. The combination of crunchy pastry and sticky honey makes for an irresistible treat.
Date rolls
Sweet honey date rolls
Dates are widely used across Africa, especially in the Middle East and North Africa. One common dessert is date rolls, where dates are mixed with nuts and rolled into bite-sized pieces. Honey is often drizzled over them, or mixed into the filling for added sweetness. These rolls make for a quick snack or a dessert option.
Honey bread
Traditional Ethiopian honey bread
Ethiopian honey bread, or dabo kolo, is a traditional bread that is slightly sweetened with honey. It is usually spiced with cardamom or cinnamon, and it can be served as a snack or dessert. The bread's texture is dense yet soft, making it a comforting choice for those who love baked goods.
Almond pastries
Moroccan honey almond pastries
Moroccan pastries with almonds and honey are a staple of the country's rich culinary heritage. These pastries are usually made by mixing ground almonds with spices like cinnamon or nutmeg, and then binding it all together with honey before baking it into golden-brown treats that melt in your mouth.
Peanut cookies
West African peanut butter cookies
Peanut butter cookies have become a favorite across the globe, but in West Africa, they are made differently by adding local ingredients like groundnuts (peanuts) and sometimes even coconut flakes. A drizzle of pure, unprocessed local wildflower or orange blossom honey takes these cookies to the next level, giving them a distinct taste that reflects the region's rich agricultural heritage.