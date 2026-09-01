New to kohlrabi? Start with these easy recipes

A quick and easy way to enjoy kohlrabi is by making a stir-fry.

Slice the kohlrabi into thin strips, and sauté it with garlic, bell peppers, and soy sauce.

The dish is not only colorful but also packed with nutrients. You can add tofu or chickpeas for an extra protein boost.

This stir-fry goes well with steamed rice or quinoa for a complete meal.