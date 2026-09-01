New to kohlrabi? Start with these easy recipes
What's the story
Kohlrabi, a versatile vegetable, is often overlooked in the kitchen. With its crisp texture and mild flavor, it can be transformed into delightful dishes that cater to various palates. Whether you are looking to incorporate more vegetables into your diet or simply want to try something new, kohlrabi offers a range of culinary possibilities. Here are five savory kohlrabi recipes that promise to tantalize your taste buds and add a unique twist to your meals.
Dish 1
Kohlrabi stir-fry delight
A quick and easy way to enjoy kohlrabi is by making a stir-fry.
Slice the kohlrabi into thin strips, and sauté it with garlic, bell peppers, and soy sauce.
The dish is not only colorful but also packed with nutrients. You can add tofu or chickpeas for an extra protein boost.
This stir-fry goes well with steamed rice or quinoa for a complete meal.
Dish 2
Creamy kohlrabi soup
Transform kohlrabi into a creamy soup by simmering it with onions, potatoes, and vegetable broth until tender.
Blend the mixture until smooth for a velvety texture.
Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or rosemary for added flavor.
This comforting soup is perfect for chilly days and can be served as an appetizer or main course.
Dish 3
Kohlrabi fritters with herbs
Grate kohlrabi and mix it with flour, herbs like parsley or cilantro, and spices to make fritters.
Shape the mixture into patties, and pan-fry them until golden brown on both sides.
These fritters make an excellent snack or side dish when paired with yogurt dip or chutney.
Dish 4
Roasted kohlrabi wedges
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of kohlrabi while giving it a crispy texture on the outside and tender inside.
Cut the kohlrabi into wedges, toss them in olive oil, along with salt and pepper, then roast at high heat until caramelized.
Serve these wedges as an accompaniment to grilled vegetables or salads.
Dish 5
Kohlrabi salad with citrus dressing
For a refreshing salad, julienne raw kohlrabi and mix it with segments of orange or grapefruit.
Add a handful of arugula or spinach leaves for a peppery contrast.
Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice for a zesty dressing.
This dish is perfect for summer picnics, providing a light yet satisfying option that pairs well with a variety of main courses.