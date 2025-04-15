Breakfast goals: 5 millet recipes worth trying
What's the story
Millets are a set of highly nutritious, gluten-free grains, which have been grown for thousands of years.
They are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them a perfect choice for a healthy breakfast.
Adding millets to your morning routine can bring variety and nutrition to your diet.
Here are five delicious millet recipes you can try to start your day on a healthy note.
Fruity delight
Millet porridge with fruits
Millet porridge is an easy yet wholesome breakfast option.
Cook millets in water/milk until it reaches a creamy consistency.
Add fresh fruits such as bananas, apples, or berries to enhance flavor and nutrition.
A sprinkle of nuts/seeds can give an added crunch and boost of energy.
This dish is filling as well as packed with nutrients to start your day.
Savory twist
Savory millet pancakes
Savory millet pancakes are a delicious twist to breakfast pancakes.
Combine millet flour with yogurt, spices such as cumin and coriander, and finely chopped veggies like carrots or spinach.
Cook the batter on a hot griddle till both sides are golden brown.
These pancakes make an ideal breakfast for people who like savory flavors in the morning and go well with chutneys or yogurt.
Vegetable medley
Millet upma with vegetables
Millet upma is a wholesome dish that pairs up millets with assorted vegetables like peas, carrots, and beans.
Just saute mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, and green chilies, and add the vegetables and cooked millets.
Season this savory dish with turmeric and salt for the added flavor.
Millet upma is not just nutritious but also quick to prepare on busy mornings.
Smoothie bowl bliss
Millet smoothie bowl
A millet smoothie bowl is an innovative way to enjoy this grain at breakfast time.
Simply blend cooked millets with almond milk or coconut milk until smooth. Pour into a bowl as the base layer of your smoothie bowl creation.
Top it off by adding sliced fruits such as mangoes or strawberries, along with chia seeds for texture variation. Add honey if sweeter taste is desired.
Sweet indulgence
Spiced millet pudding
Combining aromatic spices and the natural sweetness of its ingredients, this spiced millet pudding makes for a warm, indulgent breakfast option.
Not only is this dish rich in flavors, but also in nutrients, giving you the perfect healthy start to the day sans added sugars.
It's the perfect choice if you want your morning meal to be both comforting and nourishing.