Fan of peanuts? Try these snacks

Peanuts are a staple in Nigerian cuisine, serving as a versatile ingredient for several snacks. These snacks are not just tasty but also a part of the cultural heritage of the country. From street vendors to home kitchens, peanut-based treats are loved by many for their unique flavors and textures. Here are five delightful Nigerian snacks that use peanuts as the main ingredient.

#1 Kuli kuli: A crunchy delight Kuli kuli is a popular snack made from ground peanuts mixed with spices and fried until crispy. This snack is usually eaten on its own or as a topping for salads and rice dishes. The crunchy texture and savory flavor make it an ideal accompaniment to many meals. Kuli kuli is not just delicious but also packed with protein, making it a nutritious snack option.

#2 Groundnut cake: Sweet and nutty treat Groundnut cake is a sweet snack made by mixing roasted peanuts with sugar or honey and binding it together. This sweet treat is commonly sold by street vendors across Nigeria. The combination of sweetness from the sugar or honey and the earthy flavor of peanuts makes it a delightful treat for those with a sweet tooth.

#3 Peanut butter balls: Simple yet satisfying Peanut butter balls are made by mixing ground peanuts with sugar or honey and rolling them into bite-sized pieces. These little treats are easy to make at home and require minimal ingredients. They offer a quick energy boost with their high protein content, making them ideal for busy days or post-workout snacks.

#4 Boli: Grilled peanut-infused corn snack Boli is a grilled corn snack that is often served with a peanut-based sauce or dip. The corn is roasted over an open flame until it gets a smoky flavor, and then served with the creamy, nutty sauce. This combination of grilled corn and peanut sauce makes for an irresistible snack option.