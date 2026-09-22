If you love dumplings, then try this Polish classic
What's the story
A staple of Polish cuisine, pierogi are dumplings that can be stuffed with a variety of fillings. These delicious treats are loved by many for their versatility and rich flavors. While most people know about the traditional potato and cheese filling, there are several other fillings that can make your pierogi experience even better. Here are five delicious fillings that will take your pierogi to the next level.
#1
Sauerkraut and mushroom filling
Sauerkraut and mushroom filling is a classic choice for those who love tangy and earthy flavors.
The sauerkraut adds a nice acidity, while the mushrooms lend an umami depth.
This combination is especially popular during the colder months, as it offers a comforting taste that warms you up from the inside.
Pairing this filling with a dollop of sour cream can enhance its flavor even more.
#2
Sweet cheese filling
For those who have a sweet tooth, sweet cheese filling is a delightful option.
Made with farmer's cheese, sugar, vanilla extract, and sometimes lemon zest, this filling offers a creamy texture with just the right amount of sweetness.
It makes for an excellent dessert or snack option when served warm, with a sprinkle of powdered sugar on top.
#3
Spinach and feta filling
Spinach and feta make for a nutritious and flavorful filling option for pierogi lovers looking for something different from the traditional choices.
The spinach adds nutrients like iron and vitamins A and C, while feta brings in tanginess with its salty taste profile.
This combination is perfect if you are looking for lighter fare without compromising on flavor.
#4
Blueberry filling
Blueberry filling gives you a burst of fruity goodness in each bite of your pierogi.
Fresh or frozen blueberries are cooked down with sugar until they form a thick, jam-like consistency before being stuffed into dough pockets ready to be boiled or fried to perfection.
These sweet treats are best enjoyed warm, with whipped cream or yogurt on top, if you like.
#5
Potato leek filling
Potato leek filling gives you a creamy texture with a mild onion flavor, thanks to leeks sauteed until soft and mixed with mashed potatoes.
This makes for an ideal savory option, especially when served with melted butter drizzled over the top, just before serving.
Making it a perfect accompaniment to any meal, be it lunch or dinner, any time of the year.