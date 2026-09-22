If you love dumplings, then try this Polish classic 

Sauerkraut and mushroom filling is a classic choice for those who love tangy and earthy flavors.

The sauerkraut adds a nice acidity, while the mushrooms lend an umami depth.

This combination is especially popular during the colder months, as it offers a comforting taste that warms you up from the inside.

Pairing this filling with a dollop of sour cream can enhance its flavor even more.