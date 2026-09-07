Heard of farro?
What's the story
Farro, an ancient grain, is known for its nutty flavor and chewy texture. It is packed with fiber, protein, and essential nutrients, making it a healthy addition to any meal. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the versatility of farro. From salads to hearty bowls, these dishes will not only satisfy your taste buds, but also provide you with a nutritious boost.
Dish 1
Mediterranean farro salad
This vibrant Mediterranean salad combines cooked farro with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives, and feta cheese.
Tossed in a simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper, it makes for a refreshing dish perfect for warm weather.
The combination of fresh vegetables with the earthy flavor of farro makes it an ideal side or light lunch option.
Dish 2
Farro risotto with mushrooms
Creamy and comforting, this farro risotto is made by slowly cooking farro in vegetable broth until tender.
Sautéed mushrooms add depth to the dish, while garlic and onions provide aromatic notes.
Finished off with Parmesan cheese and fresh herbs, like thyme or parsley, this risotto offers a hearty yet elegant meal that is perfect for any occasion.
Dish 3
Roasted vegetable farro bowl
This colorful bowl features roasted vegetables, such as bell peppers, zucchini, and carrots, on a bed of cooked farro.
Drizzled with tahini sauce or balsamic glaze for added flavor complexity, this dish is not only visually appealing but also packed with nutrients from both the grains and vegetables.
Dish 4
Farro stuffed bell peppers
Bell peppers are hollowed out and stuffed with a mixture of cooked farro, black beans, corn kernels, diced tomatoes, and spices like cumin or paprika before being baked until tender.
This recipe makes for a satisfying meal that combines plant-based protein sources with delicious flavors.
Dish 5
Spinach and feta farro bake
In this comforting bake, spinach leaves are mixed into cooked farro, along with crumbled feta cheese, then baked until bubbly.
The result is a creamy, casserole-style dish that's perfect for family dinners or potlucks.
It highlights how well farro pairs with leafy greens and cheese.