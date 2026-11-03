Okara recipes: 5 tasty ways to use leftover soy pulp
What's the story
Okara, the byproduct of soy milk production, is a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used in a variety of recipes. Rich in fiber and protein, okara is an excellent addition to vegetarian and vegan diets. It can be used to make delicious dishes that are both satisfying and healthy. Here are five creative ways to incorporate okara into your cooking routine.
Tip 1
Okara veggie burgers
Okara can be used as a base for making hearty veggie burgers.
Simply mix it with some cooked grains, like quinoa or rice, add chopped vegetables, such as carrots or bell peppers, and season with herbs and spices of your choice.
Form patties from the mixture and pan-fry or bake them until golden brown.
These burgers are not only filling but also packed with nutrients.
Tip 2
Okara pancakes with fruits
Transform your breakfast by adding okara to pancake batter.
Mix it with flour, baking powder, milk, or a plant-based alternative, and a sweetener like honey or maple syrup.
For an extra flavor boost, add fruits such as bananas or blueberries to the batter before cooking on a griddle.
The result is fluffy pancakes that offer a unique twist on a classic dish.
Tip 3
Savory okara muffins
Savory muffins made from okara make for a great snack or side dish option.
Combine okara with whole wheat flour, baking soda, salt, chopped spinach or zucchini, grated cheese (if desired), and olive oil to prepare the batter.
Pour into muffin tins and bake until they rise and turn golden brown on top.
These muffins are perfect for any meal of the day.
Tip 4
Okara stir-fry delight
Make a quick stir-fry using okara as a protein-rich ingredient.
Sauté onions, garlic, ginger, and your choice of vegetables, like broccoli florets or bell pepper strips, in sesame oil over medium heat.
Add cooked noodles along with soy sauce and tofu cubes, if desired. Toss everything together until well combined before serving hot.
Tip 5
Sweet treats: Okara cookies
For those who have a sweet tooth, okara cookies are the perfect treat.
To make these, mix okara with oats, flour, sugar, vanilla extract, and chocolate chips (optional).
Shape into small balls and flatten slightly before placing on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for about 12 minutes, until edges turn crisp, while centers remain chewy inside.