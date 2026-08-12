Roasted gram flour is the star of these 4 dishes
What's the story
Roasted gram flour, or besan, is a versatile ingredient in many cuisines. It is made by grinding roasted chickpeas and is commonly used for its nutty flavor and thickening properties. Here are five savory recipes using roasted gram flour, each offering a unique taste experience. These dishes highlight the ingredient's adaptability, making it a staple in both traditional and modern cooking.
Dish 1
Besan chilla: A quick breakfast delight
Besan chilla is a popular Indian breakfast option that is quick and easy to prepare.
The dish is made by mixing roasted gram flour with water, spices, and chopped vegetables like onions or tomatoes.
The batter is then cooked on a skillet until golden brown.
Besan chilla is not only nutritious but also provides a satisfying start to the day with its savory taste.
Dish 2
Khandvi: A delicate snack
Khandvi is a delicate snack that hails from Gujarat.
It is prepared by cooking roasted gram flour with yogurt and spices until it forms a smooth paste.
The mixture is spread thinly on a flat surface and rolled into small cylinders once cooled.
Khandvi is usually garnished with mustard seeds and coriander leaves, giving it an elegant touch.
Dish 3
Pakoras: Crispy fritters for all occasions
Pakoras are crispy fritters that can be made with various vegetables like potatoes or spinach dipped in a seasoned batter of roasted gram flour.
These bite-sized snacks are deep-fried until golden brown and served hot with chutneys or sauces as accompaniments at any occasion.
Dish 4
Dhokla: Steamed savory cake
Dhokla is another popular dish prepared from roasted gram flour batter fermented slightly before steaming it into fluffy cakes.
The cakes are then tempered with mustard seeds and garnished with fresh coriander leaves, making them visually appealing as well as deliciously light yet flavorful when served warm.