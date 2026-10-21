Never tried water chestnut flour? Try these delicious dishes

Crispy water chestnut pancakes make for a delicious snack or breakfast option.

To make these pancakes, mix water chestnut flour with grated vegetables, like carrots and cabbage. Add spices, like cumin and coriander, for flavor.

Cook the mixture on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.

These pancakes are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making them a perfect accompaniment to chutneys or yogurt.