5 awesome spinach recipes for everyone
What's the story
Spinach is one of those leafy greens that can be included in almost every dish. Loaded with vitamins and minerals, it makes a healthy addition to any meal.
From a quick snack to a wholesome dinner, spinach can be the hero of the dish.
Here are five delicious spinach recipes that highlight the fresh flavor of this veggie, each with something special to offer.
Pasta delight
Spinach and ricotta stuffed shells
Spinach and ricotta stuffed shells are a delicious combination of creamy cheese and fresh greens.
For this, cook large pasta shells till al dente. Stir ricotta cheese with chopped spinach, garlic, salt, and pepper.
Stuff each shell with the mixture and layer them in a baking dish. Pour tomato sauce over and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for about 25 minutes till bubbly.
Warm comfort
Creamy spinach soup
Creamy spinach soup hits just right on a chilly day when all you need is something warm and comforting.
Saute onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add fresh spinach leaves along with vegetable broth and simmer for ten minutes.
Blend the mixture until smooth before stirring in cream or coconut milk for added richness.
Quick fix
Spinach pesto pasta
Spinach pesto pasta is an easy-to-make dish that bursts with flavor.
Blend fresh spinach leaves with basil, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, garlic, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and olive oil to create the pesto sauce.
Toss cooked pasta with this vibrant green sauce for an instant meal that's both nutritious and satisfying.
Savory pie
Spinach quiche
A savory spinach quiche makes for a perfect brunch option or light dinner choice.
Prepare your favorite pie crust or use store bought if you prefer.
Fill it generously with sautéed onions combined with shredded cheese and chopped fresh spinach leaves.
Then bake at 175 degrees Celsius until it is set firm and tenderly golden brown on the top surface.
Fresh twist
Spinach salad with strawberries
For those looking for lighter fare options, try out a refreshing salad featuring juicy strawberries paired alongside crisp baby leafed greens such as arugula.
These are tossed together within a tangy vinaigrette dressing made from balsamic vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
All are blended harmoniously well together, creating a delightful contrast between sweet and tart flavors present throughout the entire dish itself!