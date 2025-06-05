5 mountain peaks you can hike without gear
What's the story
Exploring mountain peaks without having to deal with climbing gear is simply exhilarating! It lets adventurers experience breathtaking views without the technicalities.
These accessible summits are the best way for hikers of all kinds to enjoy nature's grandeur.
Be it a seasoned hiker or a beginner, these peaks promise an unforgettable journey with minimum equipment.
Here's how you can summit these majestic mountains safely and enjoyably.
Monadnock
Mount Monadnock: A hiker's delight
Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire is among the most-climbed mountains in the world.
Its well-marked trails make it accessible for hikers without any specialized gear.
The White Dot Trail, though steep in parts, offers a rewarding climb with panoramic views at the summit.
The hike usually takes three to four hours round trip, making it just perfect for a day adventure.
Ben Nevis
Ben Nevis: Scotland's highest peak
Ben Nevis is the tallest peak in Scotland and has a few routes that don't require climbing gear.
The Mountain Track is a favorite among trekkers and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding Highlands.
Although weather can be unpredictable, a little preparation is all it takes to safely reach this legendary summit.
Table Mountain
Table Mountain: Iconic South African landmark
Cape Town's Table Mountain is famous for its flat-topped silhouette and rich flora and fauna.
Many trails lead up to its summit, but Platteklip Gorge is one of the most direct ones.
While this trail doesn't require any technical climbing skills, it does require you to be physically fit given its steep incline.
Fuji
Mount Fuji: Japan's sacred peak
Mount Fuji draws thousands of climbers each year in the official climbing season from July to September.
The Yoshida Trail is preferred by many owing to its accessibility and facilities on the way.
While no special equipment is required, climbers should be prepared for altitude changes when they climb this revered peak.
Kosciuszko
Mount Kosciuszko: Australia's highest point
Mound Kosciuszko, located in picturesque Kosciuszko National Park, is a perfect place for families and laidback trekkers looking for an easy walk-up.
The peak features well-maintained paths that wind through beautiful alpine scenery, taking trekkers to Australia's highest point at 2,228m above sea level.
The trek provides a unique chance to indulge in natural beauty without requiring special equipment.