What's the story

Exploring mountain peaks without having to deal with climbing gear is simply exhilarating! It lets adventurers experience breathtaking views without the technicalities.

These accessible summits are the best way for hikers of all kinds to enjoy nature's grandeur.

Be it a seasoned hiker or a beginner, these peaks promise an unforgettable journey with minimum equipment.

Here's how you can summit these majestic mountains safely and enjoyably.