What's the story

For adventurers looking for some solitude, treehouses make for the perfect escape into nature.

These elevated hideouts make for an ideal spot to disconnect from the chaos of the world, with pristine nature surrounding you.

Be it hidden in dense forests or sitting atop the slopes of mountains, these treehouses ensure peace and an opportunity to get closer to nature.

Here are some top secluded treehouse escapes for peace and adventure enthusiasts.