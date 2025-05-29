What's the story

Japan's northernmost island, Hokkaido, is famous for its pristine natural beauty and serene landscapes.

But among its many attractions, the hidden hot springs, called onsen, steal the show, offering an opportunity to rejuvenate naturally.

These secluded spots are ideal to get away from the hustle of daily life.

Here, we take you to some of Hokkaido's secret hot springs that offer relaxation and revitalization in purest form.