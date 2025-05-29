You must visit these hot springs in Hokkaido
What's the story
Japan's northernmost island, Hokkaido, is famous for its pristine natural beauty and serene landscapes.
But among its many attractions, the hidden hot springs, called onsen, steal the show, offering an opportunity to rejuvenate naturally.
These secluded spots are ideal to get away from the hustle of daily life.
Here, we take you to some of Hokkaido's secret hot springs that offer relaxation and revitalization in purest form.
#1
Noboribetsu: The Valley of Hell
Noboribetsu is known for its geothermal activity and is famously called the "Valley of Hell."
Despite its terrifying name, it is home to Hokkaido's most therapeutic hot springs.
The area has nine different kinds of mineral-rich waters, which are said to have healing properties.
You can enjoy different types of onsen experiences amidst dramatic volcanic landscapes.
#2
Jozankei: A hidden gem near Sapporo
Located just an hour away from Sapporo, Jozankei is a hidden gem situated in a lush valley.
The area is dotted with many onsens with sodium chloride rich waters, said to be good for skin and circulation.
The quiet ambience makes it a perfect place for those looking for peace without straying too far from conveniences of the city.
#3
Lake Shikotsu: Serenity by the water
Famous for its unique combination of stunning lake views and relaxing hot springs, Lake Shikotsu provides an unmatched experience of relaxation.
The lake's crystal-clear waters set up a perfect scene for unwinding.
Here, many onsens even have open-air baths, letting the visitors soak in mineral-rich waters, while taking in the panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and lush forests, boosting the tranquil vibe.
#4
Tokachigawa: Healing Moor Onsen
Tokachigawa is famous for its moor onsen, which include plant-derived organic matter thought to improve skin health and help you relax.
These rare, mineral-rich waters are available only in a few places around the globe.
You can enjoy these unique baths while soaking in views of vast fields and distant mountain ranges.
#5
Kawayu Onsen: Sulfur springs amidst nature
Located in the middle of Akan-Mashu National Park, Kawayu Onsen is famous for its sulfur-rich waters that detoxify your body.
Surrounded by pristine nature, this offbeat spot gives you a real experience, away from the bustling touristy areas.
You can either enjoy indoor baths with traditional wooden interiors or outdoor baths with a breathtaking view, throughout the year.