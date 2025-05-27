Explore Vietnam's colorful floating markets
What's the story
Vietnam's colorful floating markets give you an insight into the country's lively culture and teeming trade.
While some markets are famous, the lesser-known gems offer a taste of authenticity, away from the crowds.
Often set in remote areas, these floating markets display local produce, handicrafts, and traditional Vietnamese life on water.
Discovering these hidden treasures can be a rewarding adventure for those wanting to know Vietnam beyond its touristy spots.
Early hours
Cai Rang: A morning spectacle
One of Vietnam's largest floating markets, Cai Rang, is situated near Can Tho city.
The market is best-visited in the early morning when the trading activity peaks.
Fresh fruits, vegetables, and other goods are sold directly from boat by vendors.
The market comes alive with traders calling out prices and buyers haggling for deals.
You can hire small boats to navigate through the market and witness this vibrant exchange first-hand.
Authentic vibes
Phong Dien: A local experience
Phong Dien market is a more personal experience than its bigger siblings such as Cai Rang.
Situated 20 kilometers from Can Tho city center, it receives fewer tourists but gives a real glimpse of local life.
The market mainly functions in the wee hours with vendors selling agricultural and household products.
Its smaller size enables you to interact closely with sellers and learn about their routine.
Hidden gem
Long Xuyen: Off-the-beaten-path adventure
Though Long Xuyen floating market is not as popular with tourists, it has its own charm as an off-the-beaten-path destination.
Situated in An Giang province on Hau River banks, locals frequent this market for fresh produce or breakfast options like noodles or coffee served right on boats.
Exploring Long Xuyen gives travelers a glimpse of everyday commerce without facing the throngs of people elsewhere.
Traditional scene
Tra On: A cultural insight
Nestled at Vinh Long province's Co Chien River confluence, Tra On floating market provides a cultural immersion beyond the usual tourist paths.
From fruits to flowers, you can explore a variety of goods in a scenic setting.
Providing a window into traditional Vietnamese lifestyle practices, amidst rapidly changing landscapes, this market makes a unique destination for those seeking authenticity.