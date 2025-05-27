What's the story

Vietnam's colorful floating markets give you an insight into the country's lively culture and teeming trade.

While some markets are famous, the lesser-known gems offer a taste of authenticity, away from the crowds.

Often set in remote areas, these floating markets display local produce, handicrafts, and traditional Vietnamese life on water.

Discovering these hidden treasures can be a rewarding adventure for those wanting to know Vietnam beyond its touristy spots.