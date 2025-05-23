Singapore's overrated tourist sites to avoid
Singapore is famous for its vibrant culture and gorgeous architecture, attracting millions of tourists every year.
But, not all attractions are worth the hype. Some sites may leave you feeling underwhelmed, either because of the high costs or how crowded they are.
Here, we list a few of these overrated spots that you might want to avoid for more rewarding experiences elsewhere in the city.
Skypark Views
Marina Bay Sands SkyPark Observation Deck
While the Marina Bay Sands SkyPark Observation Deck is often touted as a must-visit for panoramic views of Singapore's skyline, the entrance fee can be steep (around $25 per adult) and the deck can get crowded soon.
Many visitors find that the view is not much different from other free vantage points around the city, such as Gardens by the Bay or Mount Faber.
Shopping frenzy
Orchard Road Shopping District
Orchard Road is known for its shopping experience with mall after mall lining the street.
However, despite its popularity, many tourists find it overwhelming with high prices and crowds.
The shopping district largely consists of international brands, which are found all over the world, leaving little to be discovered locally.
Island excursions
Sentosa Island attractions
Sentosa Island is pitched as a leisure destination with several attractions, including theme parks and beaches.
Although it does provide entertainment, the entry fee and activity charge can become expensive in no time.
Furthermore, some visitors believe Sentosa is devoid of authentic cultural experiences compared to other parts of Singapore, where you can witness local life up close.
Nightlife buzz
Clarke Quay nightlife scene
Clarke Quay is another hub for nightlife with a plethora of bars and clubs along the riverfront.
While it's a favorite among tourists looking for an evening out, drinks are usually priced higher than the rest of Singapore.
The experience can also be overly commercialized instead of an authentic dive into the local nightlife culture.