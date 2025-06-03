You must visit these garden towns in Europe
What's the story
Europe has plenty of garden towns where you can escape the hustle and bustle of city life.
These offbeat destinations are ideal for leisurely walks amid beautiful sceneries and delightful architecture.
From lesser-known towns to places that don't feature in the regular tourist itinerary, here are some garden towns in Europe where you can relax and soak in nature's beauty.
Alpine beauty
Hallstatt: A scenic retreat
Nestled in Austria, Hallstatt is a small town famous for its breathtaking alpine scenery.
Surrounded by mountains and sitting beside a tranquil lake, the town offers stunning views at every turn.
Visitors can take a stroll along the lakeside promenade or wander off the quaint streets adorned with traditional wooden houses.
The tranquil vibe makes it a perfect getaway for those seeking peace.
Artistic haven
Giverny: Monet's inspiration
Popularly known as the home of impressionist painter Claude Monet, Giverny in France, was a source of inspiration for many of the artist's works, including the famous water lily series.
Visitors can walk through Monet's well-kept gardens and visit the artist's former residence, now a museum dedicated to his life and art.
The colorful flowers and peaceful ponds make for a calm setting for introspection.
Romantic escape
Sintra: Enchanting palaces
Portugal's Sintra is famous for its romantic palaces and lush gardens amid rolling hills.
The town has plenty of walking paths that take you through enchanted places with exotic plants and historical architecture.
Highlights include the Pena Palace with its colorful facade and sprawling parklands offering plenty of opportunities for leisurely exploration.
Timeless beauty
Cesky Krumlov: Medieval charm
Cesky Krumlov, in the Czech Republic, is a beautiful town that is famous for its medieval architecture and gardens by the Vltava River.
This UNESCO World Heritage site lets you explore cobblestone streets and admire historic buildings with intricate details.
The castle grounds give you a panoramic view of the town, making it a prime spot for those who love history and natural beauty.
Unique experience
Portmeirion: Italianate village
Portmeirion in Wales serves an odd combination of Italianate architecture in a Welsh landscape.
It sits on its own private peninsula, overlooking Cardigan Bay's estuary waterscape. The view stretches across mountains of Snowdonia National Park.
Beyond the horizon, vistas are witnessed from different points across the village grounds.
Visitors take casual strolls, looking for something different yet familiar. All together here today, now, always, and forevermore, it's remembered fondly.