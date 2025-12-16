Fond of Indian broad beans? Try these delicious recipes

Indian broad beans, or field beans, are a staple in many Indian kitchens. These versatile legumes are packed with protein and fiber, making them an ideal choice for healthy meals. They can be used in a variety of dishes, adding a unique flavor and texture. Here are five delicious recipes that highlight the versatility of Indian broad beans, giving you a taste of traditional and innovative culinary creations.

Dish 1 Spicy broad bean stir-fry This quick stir-fry is an ideal way to relish the natural flavor of broad beans. Saute onions, garlic, and green chilies in some oil until they turn soft. Add the broad beans and season with salt, turmeric, and cumin powder. Cook until the beans are tender yet crisp. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves for an added aroma. This dish goes well with steamed rice or flatbreads.

Dish 2 Broad bean curry delight A hearty broad bean curry can be the perfect comfort food for any day. Start by cooking onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, and spices like coriander powder and garam masala in oil. Add the broad beans and water; let it simmer until the beans are soft but not mushy. Finish off with a splash of coconut milk for creaminess. Serve hot with rice or naan bread.

Dish 3 Broad bean salad with lemon dressing For a refreshing salad, cook broad beans until tender but still firm to bite. Toss them with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Drizzle with lemon juice and olive oil dressing seasoned with salt and pepper to taste. This vibrant salad makes an excellent side dish or light lunch option.

Dish 4 Broad bean paratha (stuffed flatbread) Broad bean parathas make for a delicious stuffed flatbread option. Mash cooked broad beans with spices like ajwain (carom seeds), salt, red chili powder, and fresh herbs such as mint leaves if desired. Stuff this mixture into whole wheat dough balls, roll out, and cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. Serve hot with yogurt or pickles.