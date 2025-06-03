5 delicious recipes with tamarind paste
What's the story
Tamarind paste is an extremely versatile ingredient that lends a tangy flavor to dishes.
It is commonly used in cuisines across the globe, particularly in Asian and Latin American cooking.
Here are five delicious recipes with tamarind paste that'll give a unique twist to traditional flavors.
Be it curries or salads, these recipes will inspire you to use tamarind paste in your kitchen.
Rice delight
Tangy tamarind rice
To prepare tamarind rice, first, cook rice.
Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, peanuts, and dried red chilies.
When they splutter, mix in tamarind paste, turmeric powder, and salt. Add this to the rice, stirring until well coated.
Serve this tangy and spicy dish hot for a delightful meal.
Soup sensation
Tamarind lentil soup
This soup pairs lentils with tamarind paste for an ultimate comforting meal option.
Boil lentils until soft. Separately, saute onions, garlic, ginger and tomatoes in another pot till tender.
Add boiled lentils with water or vegetable broth to this. Add tamarind paste along with cumin powder and salt to taste.
Let it simmer for 15 minutes before serving warm.
Chutney charm
Sweet & sour tamarind chutney
Tamarind chutney provides an amazing combination of sweet and sour, ideal as an accompaniment or dip.
Start by soaking tamarind pulp in warm water until soft.
Strain solids using a sieve/ cloth strainer into another bowl with jaggery (or sugar), cumin powder, and black salt.
Cook over medium flame until thickened a little, stirring continuously so that no lumps form while cooking.
Cool completely before storing in an airtight container.
Noodle Twist
Spicy tamarind noodles
For a quick, tangy meal, boil noodles as per instructions and rinse them in cold water.
In a hot wok, heat oil and saute chopped garlic and ginger for a few seconds.
Toss in bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli, frying them on high heat for even cooking.
Add soy sauce and chili flakes for spice, then mix with noodles.
Make sure everything is evenly distributed for a tasty dish ready to eat right away.
Dressing delight
Refreshing tamarind salad dressing
A refreshing salad dressing can be easily prepared by whisking olive oil, lemon juice, and lime juice until emulsified.
Next, add the tamarind liquid from soaked pulp along with honey and Dijon-style mustard for flavor.
Season with black pepper and sea salt according to taste.
Once ready, this dressing can be generously drizzled over your favorite leafy greens, making them a delightful dish to relish anytime.