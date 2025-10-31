5 savory dishes you can make with watermelon rind

Often discarded, watermelon rind is a versatile ingredient that can be transformed into a range of savory dishes. Packed with nutrients, the rind provides a unique texture and mild flavor that complements various ingredients. By utilizing this part of the watermelon, you can reduce food waste while enjoying some delicious meals. Here are five savory dishes that highlight the potential of watermelon rind in your kitchen.

Dish 1 Stir-fried watermelon rind delight Stir-frying watermelon rind is an easy way to add it to your meals. Cut the rind into thin strips and saute with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce for a quick dish. The natural crunchiness of the rind goes well with the bold flavors of the sauce. Add some bell peppers or carrots for extra color and nutrition. This dish makes for a simple yet satisfying side or main course.

Dish 2 Watermelon rind pickles Pickling watermelon rind is another delicious way to enjoy this often-overlooked part of the fruit. Slice the rind into small pieces and soak them in vinegar, sugar, salt, and spices like mustard seeds or coriander seeds. Let them marinate for a few days until they absorb all the flavors. These pickles make an excellent accompaniment to sandwiches or salads, adding tanginess and crunch.

Dish 3 Watermelon rind curry Creating a curry with watermelon rind is an innovative way to use it as a main ingredient. Peel off the outer green layer and chop the white part into cubes. Cook these cubes with onions, tomatoes, coconut milk, and spices like turmeric or cumin for a hearty curry. Serve it over rice or flatbread for a filling meal that's both nutritious and flavorful.

Dish 4 Grilled watermelon rind skewers Grilling brings out unique flavors in watermelon rind, adding smoky notes to your dishes. Cut rinds into cubes and thread onto skewers with vegetables like zucchini or mushrooms. Brush lightly with olive oil before grilling until tender but firm enough not to fall apart on the skewer stick during the cooking process over a medium heat grill surface area (about 10 minutes total time per batch depending on size).