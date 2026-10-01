5 delicious snacks made with jackfruit
What's the story
Jackfruit is an extremely versatile fruit used in a number of cuisines across the globe. In India, it is used to prepare a number of delicious snacks loved by many. From savory to sweet, these jackfruit-based snacks give a taste of the country's rich culinary heritage. Here are five delightful Indian snacks made with jackfruit, showcasing the fruit's unique flavor and texture.
Snack 1
Jackfruit fritters delight
Jackfruit fritters are another popular snack in many parts of India.
The raw jackfruit is finely chopped and mixed with spices and gram flour to form a batter.
The mixture is deep-fried until golden brown and crispy.
These fritters are often served with chutney or sauce, and make for a perfect tea-time snack.
Snack 2
Sweet jackfruit halwa
Jackfruit halwa is a delicious sweet dish prepared by cooking ripe jackfruit pulp with ghee, sugar, and milk.
The mixture is stirred continuously until it thickens into a halwa-like consistency.
This dessert is often garnished with nuts, like almonds or cashews, adding to its richness.
Perfect for festive occasions, this halwa is a testament to the sweet side of jackfruit.
Snack 3
Spicy jackfruit chips
Spicy jackfruit chips are another crunchy snack made from raw jackfruits.
The slices of raw jackfruit are thinly cut and seasoned with spices like chili powder and salt before being fried till crisp.
These chips make for an addictive munching option that goes well with tea, or as an appetizer.
Snack 4
Jackfruit curry puffs
Jackfruit curry puffs are savory pastries filled with spiced mashed ripe or raw jackfruits, mixed with potatoes or peas.
The filling is encased in a flaky pastry dough and baked or fried until golden brown.
These puffs offer an interesting twist on the traditional curry puff by using this versatile fruit as the main ingredient.
Snack 5
Tender jackfruit kofta balls
Tender jackfruit kofta balls are made by mixing shredded tender raw jackfruits with spices and binding agents like besan (gram flour).
The mixture is shaped into small balls and either deep-fried or baked until golden brown.
These koftas can be served as appetizers or added to curries for extra texture and flavor.