5 delicious soups using melon seeds
What's the story
Egusi seeds (melon seeds), popular in many African cuisines, are the star ingredient in these five savory soups. These seeds, which are rich in protein and healthy fats, lend a unique flavor and texture to the dishes. From West Africa to Central Africa, egusi seeds are used in various traditional recipes that reflect the continent's diverse culinary heritage. Here are five must-try savory soups featuring this versatile ingredient.
Dish 1
Egusi soup with spinach
Egusi soup with spinach is a popular West African dish that combines the nutty flavor of egusi seeds with the earthy taste of spinach.
The soup is usually cooked with tomatoes, onions, and spices to give it depth.
The combination of egusi and spinach makes it a nutritious option, packed with vitamins and minerals.
This dish goes well with fufu or rice for a complete meal.
Dish 2
Nigerian egusi soup
Nigerian egusi soup is famous for its rich flavor and thick consistency.
Made from ground egusi seeds, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and spices, this soup is a staple in many Nigerian homes.
It can be prepared with different vegetables, such as kale or pumpkin leaves, to add variety.
The hearty nature of this soup makes it ideal for special occasions or family gatherings.
Dish 3
Ghanaian light soup with egusi
Ghanaian light soup with egusi is a lighter version than other egusi soups but does not compromise on flavor.
It uses ground egusi seeds as a thickening agent, along with vegetables like okra or carrots for added texture.
The use of fresh herbs like basil or mint enhances its aroma, while keeping it refreshing on the palate.
Dish 4
Cameroonian egusi stew
Cameroonian egusi stew is characterized by its spicy kick from chili peppers added during cooking, along with other ingredients like onions or garlic cloves sauteed beforehand until fragrant enough.
Water is then added to the pot containing these elements together, creating an aromatic base layer upon which everything else sits atop, simmering gently over low heat until done perfectly every single time.
Dish 5
Togolese melon seed soup
Togolese melon seed soup uses ground melon seeds as its base ingredient but also includes groundnut paste (peanut butter) mixed together, resulting in a creamy, smooth texture throughout the entire dish itself.
Served hot, typically accompanied by a side of steamed rice, it provides a satisfying meal option any time of day, be it lunch, dinner, or even breakfast if preferred.