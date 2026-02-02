Radish for breakfast? That sounds interesting!

Radish is a versatile root vegetable that is used in many street breakfasts across India. Its crunchy texture and peppery flavor add a unique taste to many dishes. From North to South, radish is an integral part of many breakfast options that are both delicious and nutritious. Here are five Indian street breakfasts that feature radish, showcasing the diversity and creativity of Indian cuisine.

Dish 1 Radish paratha delight Radish paratha is a popular breakfast option in North India. The dish consists of whole wheat flatbreads stuffed with grated radish and spices. The radish adds moisture and flavor to the paratha, making it a delicious option to start the day. Usually served with yogurt or pickles, this dish is both filling and flavorful.

Dish 2 South Indian radish dosa In South India, dosa enthusiasts have a unique twist with radish dosa. This fermented rice and lentil crepe batter is mixed with grated radish before cooking. The addition of radish gives the dosa a subtle spiciness and makes it more nutritious. Served with coconut chutney or sambar, this breakfast option is both tasty and healthy.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Spicy radish upma Upma is a beloved South Indian breakfast made with semolina or rice flour cooked with vegetables and spices. In this version, grated radish is added to give an extra kick of flavor. The spice from mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies complements the natural heat of the radish, resulting in a savory dish that is both hearty and satisfying.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Maharashtra's mooli bhaji Mooli bhaji is a simple yet flavorful dish from Maharashtra that uses grated radishes cooked with onions, turmeric, and mustard seeds. This quick stir-fry can be eaten with chapati or rice for breakfast or any meal of the day. The earthy taste of mooli (radish) combined with aromatic spices makes it an everyday favorite among locals.