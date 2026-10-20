5 onion-based recipes you'll love
What's the story
Onions are a staple in most kitchens, providing flavor and depth to vegetarian dishes. They are versatile and can be used in a variety of ways to prepare delicious meals. From soups to salads, onions lend a unique taste that elevates the simplest of ingredients. Here are five vegetarian recipes that highlight the magic of onions.
Dish 1
French onion soup delight
French onion soup is a classic dish that highlights the sweet and savory flavors of caramelized onions.
Start by slowly cooking sliced onions until they turn golden brown. Add vegetable broth, thyme, and bay leaves for an aromatic base.
Top with crusty bread and melted cheese for a comforting meal, perfect for any season.
Dish 2
Onion ring salad twist
For a refreshing twist on traditional salads, try adding crispy onion rings as the main ingredient.
Toss mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and avocado chunks.
Top with homemade onion rings made by battering and frying thinly sliced onions until golden brown.
Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette for added flavor.
Dish 3
Caramelized onion tart perfection
A caramelized onion tart makes for an elegant dish, ideal for entertaining or a fancy dinner at home.
Roll out puff pastry to form the base of your tart. Spread a layer of cream cheese mixed with herbs on top, before adding caramelized onions as the topping.
Bake until golden brown for a flaky crust and rich filling.
Dish 4
Spicy onion chutney spread
Spicy onion chutney makes for an amazing condiment with Indian breads like naan or parathas.
Cook chopped onions with mustard seeds, cumin seeds, green chilies, ginger-garlic paste, vinegar, sugar, salt, and water until thickened into a chutney-like consistency.
Cool before serving alongside your favorite flatbreads.
Dish 5
Grilled vegetable skewers with onions
Grilled vegetable skewers are perfect for outdoor barbecues or indoor grilling sessions alike.
Thread chunks of bell peppers, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, and onion wedges onto skewers.
Brush lightly with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and then grill over medium heat until tender.
Serve hot off the grill, garnished with fresh herbs if desired.