Crispy potato fritters are a popular snack or side dish across Africa

Love potatoes? You'll enjoy these dishes

By Vinita Jain 11:38 am Jun 26, 202611:38 am

What's the story

African potatoes are a staple in many cuisines, providing a versatile base for several dishes. These potatoes are not just nutritious but also lend themselves to a variety of culinary applications. From savory stews to crispy snacks, African potatoes can be used in many ways. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the unique flavors and textures of these beloved tubers.