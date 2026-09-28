5 delicious ways to enjoy tigernuts
What's the story
African tigernuts, or earth almonds, are small tubers packed with flavor and nutrition. These versatile ingredients can be used in a range of recipes to add a unique taste and texture. From sweet to savory, African tigernuts can be used in various dishes to amp up their appeal. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the culinary potential of this amazing ingredient.
#1
Tigernut milk delight
Tigernut milk is a creamy, dairy-free alternative to regular milk.
To make it, soak one cup of tigernuts overnight. Blend the soaked tigernuts with four cups of water until smooth.
Strain the mixture through a cheesecloth or fine sieve into a bowl or jar. Sweeten with honey or dates if you like.
This milk can be used in smoothies, cereals, or enjoyed on its own.
#2
Tigernut flour pancakes
Tigernut flour pancakes make for a gluten-free breakfast option that is both delicious and nutritious.
Simply mix one cup of tigernut flour with two tablespoons of sugar, one teaspoon of baking powder, and a pinch of salt.
Add half a cup of almond milk and one tablespoon of vanilla extract to form a batter.
Cook on a skillet until golden brown on both sides.
#3
Roasted tigernut snack
Roasting tigernuts brings out their natural sweetness and makes for a crunchy snack.
Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit).
Toss the tigernuts with olive oil and sea salt, and spread them evenly on a baking sheet.
Roast for about 20 minutes until they are crispy but not burnt.
#4
Tigernut energy balls
Energy balls made from tigernuts make for an excellent on-the-go snack loaded with fiber and healthy fats.
Blend half a cup of tigernuts with one cup of dates until they form a sticky mixture.
Roll into small balls, and coat lightly with shredded coconut if desired.
Store these energy balls in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week.
#5
Tigernut porridge breakfast bowl
Start your day right with a warm bowlful of porridge made using ground-up pieces from these nutritious tubers!
Simmer two tablespoons each, ground-up pieces, and water or milk alternative over medium heat till thickened slightly (about five minutes).
Top off your porridge with fresh fruits like bananas or berries, along with nuts or seeds for added crunchiness, making every bite a wholesome experience without compromising on taste whatsoever!