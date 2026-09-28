5 delicious ways to enjoy tigernuts

Tigernut milk is a creamy, dairy-free alternative to regular milk.

To make it, soak one cup of tigernuts overnight. Blend the soaked tigernuts with four cups of water until smooth.

Strain the mixture through a cheesecloth or fine sieve into a bowl or jar. Sweeten with honey or dates if you like.

This milk can be used in smoothies, cereals, or enjoyed on its own.