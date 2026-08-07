Turn bottle gourd into these 5 delicious dishes
What's the story
Bottle gourd, or lauki, is a versatile vegetable that can be used in several dishes. Not only is it low in calories, but it is also packed with nutrients, making it a healthy addition to your diet. Here are five innovative ways to incorporate bottle gourd into your meals, giving you a taste of something new while reaping the benefits of this amazing vegetable.
Tip 1
Bottle gourd smoothies
Bottle gourd smoothies are an easy and refreshing way to add this vegetable to your diet.
Blend peeled bottle gourd with yogurt or almond milk, and add some fruits like bananas or apples for sweetness.
You can also add a pinch of ginger or mint leaves for flavor.
This smoothie is not only hydrating but also rich in vitamins and minerals.
Tip 2
Stuffed bottle gourd rolls
Stuffed bottle gourd rolls make for a delicious appetizer or snack option.
Slice the bottle gourd into thin strips and lightly steam them until soft.
Fill each strip with a mixture of cream cheese, herbs, and spices before rolling them up.
Secure with toothpicks if needed and serve with a dipping sauce for added flavor.
Tip 3
Bottle gourd fritters
Bottle gourd fritters are an ideal snack for tea time or parties.
Grate the bottle gourd and mix it with chickpea flour, spices, and herbs to form a batter.
Deep-fry spoonfuls of the batter until golden brown.
These fritters are crispy from the outside and soft from the inside, making them a delicious treat.
Tip 4
Bottle gourd soup
A warm bowl of bottle gourd soup is perfect for chilly days.
Saute onions, garlic, and chopped bottle gourd in olive oil until soft.
Add vegetable broth and let simmer until everything is cooked through.
Blend until smooth if you prefer a creamy texture; otherwise, leave it chunky for added bite.
Tip 5
Bottle gourd halwa
For those with a sweet tooth, bottle gourd halwa is an interesting dessert option.
Grate the bottle gourd and cook it with milk, sugar, and cardamom powder until it thickens into a pudding-like consistency.
Garnish with nuts like almonds or cashews for an added crunch, and serve warm as a delightful end to any meal.