Indian pennywort: 5 simple ways to eat it
What's the story
Indian pennywort, or Centella asiatica, is a versatile herb with a long history of use in traditional medicine and cuisine. Its unique flavor and nutritional benefits make it an excellent addition to various dishes. Here are five delightful ways to incorporate Indian pennywort into your meals, enhancing both taste and health.
Dish 1
Fresh pennywort salad delight
A fresh salad with Indian pennywort can be a refreshing start to any meal.
Just toss together some fresh pennywort leaves with sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions.
Dress it up with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper for a simple yet flavorful dish.
This salad not only tastes great but also gives you the benefits of the herb's high antioxidant content.
Dish 2
Pennywort smoothie boost
For a nutritious morning boost, blend Indian pennywort into your smoothie.
Mix it with bananas, spinach, and almond milk for a creamy texture that's packed with vitamins and minerals.
The earthy flavor of pennywort complements the sweetness of the fruits while adding an extra dose of nutrients to your diet.
Dish 3
Stir-fried pennywort greens
Stir-frying Indian pennywort is an easy way to add this herb to your daily meals.
Simply sauté the leaves with garlic and ginger in sesame oil until they're tender but still crisp.
Add soy sauce or tamari for flavoring.
This dish goes well as a side or can be served over rice or noodles for a light meal.
Dish 4
Pennywort herbal tea infusion
Making tea out of Indian pennywort is an easy way to enjoy its benefits.
Just steep dried or fresh leaves in hot water for about ten minutes before straining into cups.
You can add honey or lemon if you like, but it's optional.
This warm drink is soothing and can be consumed anytime during the day.
Dish 5
Pennywort pesto spread
Make a unique twist on traditional pesto by using Indian pennywort instead of basil.
Blend the leaves with pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, garlic cloves, olive oil, salt, and pepper until smooth.
Use it as a spread on sandwiches or as a topping on pasta dishes, giving them an herbal kick without overpowering other flavors present in the recipe itself.