If this tangy fruit is your favorite, read on

Kokum, a tropical fruit native to India, is known for its tangy flavor and vibrant color. This versatile fruit can be used in a number of dishes to add a refreshing twist. From curries to beverages, kokum's unique taste enhances the overall culinary experience. Here are five delicious ways to enjoy kokum, each offering a distinct flavor profile and showcasing the fruit's adaptability in various cuisines.

Refreshing drink Kokum sherbet delight Kokum sherbet is a popular summer drink that cools you down and refreshes you. To make this drink, soak dried kokum petals in water for a few hours. Strain the liquid, and add sugar or jaggery for sweetness. You can also add mint leaves or basil for an extra flavor. This drink not only quenches your thirst but also gives you antioxidants.

Flavorful dish Kokum rice fusion Kokum rice is a flavorful dish that combines the tangy taste of kokum with aromatic spices. Cook rice with soaked kokum petals, turmeric, mustard seeds, and curry leaves. The result is a colorful dish that pairs well with any side dish or can be enjoyed alone as a light meal. The tanginess of kokum makes it an interesting alternative to regular rice preparations.

Spicy condiment Kokum chutney twist Kokum chutney is an amazing condiment that pairs well with various snacks and meals. Blend soaked kokum petals with green chilies, coriander leaves, and tamarind paste to make this chutney. Add salt and sugar to taste. This spicy-sour chutney complements samosas or pakoras and offers a unique twist to traditional Indian condiments.

Savory delight Kokum curry infusion Kokum curry is a savory delight that uses the tangy essence of kokum as its base. Cook vegetables like eggplant or okra in a gravy made from tomatoes, onions, and spices like cumin and coriander powder. Add soaked kokum petals towards the end for an extra layer of flavor. This curry goes well with steamed rice or flatbreads like roti or naan.