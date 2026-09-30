Lucuma powder: 5 ways to enjoy this exotic fruit powder
What's the story
Lucuma powder, derived from the lucuma fruit, is a popular superfood that adds a natural sweetness to your dishes. With its creamy texture and unique flavor, lucuma powder is a versatile ingredient that can be added to a range of recipes. Here are five delicious ways to enjoy lucuma powder, each offering a different culinary experience. From smoothies to desserts, these recipes highlight the delightful taste and nutritional benefits of this exotic fruit.
Smoothie
Creamy lucuma smoothie delight
Start your day with a creamy lucuma smoothie.
Blend one banana, 1 cup of almond milk, two tablespoons of lucuma powder, and a handful of spinach for an energizing breakfast.
The natural sweetness of the banana and lucuma makes it a perfect morning treat without added sugars.
Spinach adds an extra dose of nutrients without altering the flavor much.
Chia pudding
Decadent lucuma chia pudding
For a nutritious snack or dessert, try making lucuma chia pudding.
Mix three tablespoons of chia seeds with 1 cup of coconut milk and two tablespoons of lucuma powder in a bowl.
Let it sit in the refrigerator overnight until it thickens into a pudding-like consistency.
Top it with fresh berries or nuts before serving for added texture and flavor.
Energy balls
Irresistible lucuma energy balls
Prepare some irresistible energy balls by mixing dates, almonds, oats, and 2 tablespoons of lucuma powder in a food processor.
Roll the mixture into small balls, and refrigerate them for at least 30 minutes before enjoying as a quick snack or post-workout boost.
These energy balls are not just easy to make, but also packed with nutrients to keep you energized throughout the day.
Banana bread
Heavenly Lucuma Banana Bread
Baking banana bread with lucuma powder adds an interesting twist to this classic recipe.
Mash three ripe bananas and mix them with 1/2 cup of honey or maple syrup, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, and two tablespoons of lucuma powder in a bowl.
Gradually add flour until you reach your desired consistency before baking at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for about 45 minutes.
Ice cream
Luxurious lucuma ice cream
Indulge in luxurious homemade ice cream by blending coconut cream, a sweetener like agave syrup, and two tablespoons of lucuma powder until smooth.
Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer's instructions.
Enjoy this creamy treat as a refreshing dessert on warm days, relishing every spoonful of its unique flavor profile.