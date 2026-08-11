From risotto to muffins: New ways to enjoy pumpkin

Creamy pumpkin soup is the perfect dish for a chilly day.

Start by sautéing onions and garlic until soft. Add diced pumpkin, vegetable broth, and spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. Let it simmer until the pumpkin is tender.

Blend the mixture until smooth for a creamy texture. Serve hot with a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds on top for added crunch.